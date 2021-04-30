ITV pulls final episode of drama Viewpoint following Noel Clarke allegations
Published
ITV has pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint from schedules after allegations of misconduct against star Noel Clarke.Full Article
Published
ITV has pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint from schedules after allegations of misconduct against star Noel Clarke.Full Article
ITV has said it will not air the final episode of its drama show Viewpoint on Friday evening following allegations of sexual..