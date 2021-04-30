Mother of God, NI loves Line of Duty

Mother of God, NI loves Line of Duty

Belfast Telegraph

Published

The underpass in Belfast's city centre may not be the most salubrious of locations, but you know when Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming - with a bonus appearance from Ted Hastings - pop up, you're in for a Line of Duty revelation. Even though we believe the show's events are taking place in a Midlands town, spotting the locations close to where we grew up and live makes watching the show even better.

Full Article