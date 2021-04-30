The underpass in Belfast's city centre may not be the most salubrious of locations, but you know when Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming - with a bonus appearance from Ted Hastings - pop up, you're in for a Line of Duty revelation. Even though we believe the show's events are taking place in a Midlands town, spotting the locations close to where we grew up and live makes watching the show even better.Full Article
Mother of God, NI loves Line of Duty
