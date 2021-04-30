Curling: Team Muirhead off to winning start at World Women's Curling Championship
Scotland got off to a convincing start at the World Women's Curling Championship after defeating the USA 10-6 in Calgary.
It was hardly the ideal start for Andrew Watson, hearing one of his new team-mates had crashed their Aston Martin on the first day..
A team of scientists has found that women's football was common across Japan between the Meiji restoration and the start of the..