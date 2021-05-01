It's probably best to make the most of Saturday and Sunday as Bank Holiday Monday looks like being very damp.Full Article
Bank holiday weekend weather forecast for Lincolnshire
East Lindsey Target0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The weather forecast for Essex towns over Bank Holiday weekend
Brentwood Gazette
It's not going to be as warm as we'd like
Hull weather forecast with rain expected during May Bank Holiday
Hull Daily Mail
Latest Kent weather forecast amid hopes for May bank holiday heatwave
Folkestone Herald
Promising weather expected for May Bank Holiday weekend
Shepton Mallet Journal
More coverage
7pm-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
7pm-2021-03-16
11pm-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
12pm-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN