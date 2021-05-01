Climate campaigners stage ‘protest of one’ road blocks across UK
Published
Hundreds of people are staging “protest of one” road blocks on Saturday to demonstrate against the Government’s lack of action on climate change.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of people are staging “protest of one” road blocks on Saturday to demonstrate against the Government’s lack of action on climate change.Full Article
Parliament declared a climate emergency two years ago today
It is exactly two years since Parliament declared a climate emergency.