The lucky women met the Irish heart-throb in a beer garden on Saturday and had a socially-distanced selfie taken with them.Full Article
One Direction's Niall Horan speaks to Devon fans in pub
Exeter Express and Echo0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
One Direction fans in Peru made Niall Horan understand band's fame
Niall Horan realised he'd never be able to leave a hotel room and go for a walk as a member of One Direction following a freakish..
Cover Video STUDIO
Niall Horan says One Direction's fans sometimes made him feel like a prisoner
Niall Horan says One Direction fans made him feel like a prisoner at times, because he had to stay in hotel rooms with his curtains..
Bang Media International Limited