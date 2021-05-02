Scottish election 2021: Lib Dems call for Covid recovery to be prioritised
The Lib Dems say MSPs must focus on education, mental health and climate change - not independence.Full Article
The Scottish Liberal Democrats’ campaign has been focused on depriving the SNP of a majority so Holyrood can focus on a Covid..
The party is also calling for a Covid inquiry to "start learning lessons" from the pandemic.