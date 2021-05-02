Reading murder probe: Man arrested over woman's death
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- A 44-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Reading.Full Article
Ben Shand is accused of murdering Beth Aspey whose body was found at a property in Reading.
A man will appear in court in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman, who he allegedly burnt to death. The woman's..