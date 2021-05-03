Should we throw away pre-lockdown make-up?

As restrictions lift and we start to venture outside of our own house and garden more often, and even think about returning to offices, it's likely we might start wearing a bit more make-up. If you're enjoying being make-up free - stick with it. There are no rules that say everyone who goes out to work needs to slap on foundation, mascara and lipstick. And everyone is genuinely used to seeing you 'au naturel' on video calls, so it won't surprise anyone if you keep it up.