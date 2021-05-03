As lockdown restrictions ease, gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will be able to open up in Wales from today (May 3).Full Article
Lockdown rules change in Wales as restrictions ease today
Mass arrests on May Day in Istanbul
Dozens of people have been arrested today (May 1) in Istanbul for joining May Day rallies and defying lockdown rules.
Dr Hilary explains changes as lockdown restrictions ease in England
