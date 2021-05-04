Four-time world champion Selby will not chase records of snooker's 'all-time greats'
Mark Selby says he is not preoccupied with records set by the game's "all-time greats" after winning a fourth World Championship on Monday.Full Article
Mark Selby clambered back to the snooker summit by sinking Shaun Murphy 18-15 to win his fourth world title at a raucous..