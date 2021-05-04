A woman who murdered her friend and dismembered her body after demanding a sexual relationship has been jailed for life with a minimum of 23 and a half years.Full Article
Woman who murdered friend after 'sexual advances rebuffed' jailed for life
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A husband married his wife after four years - without even seeing her FACE!
SWNS STUDIO
A woman has told how she married her husband four years after they met -- before he'd ever even seen her face.Mubina Mustafa, 28,..
Disney’s Anti-Bias Campaign Excludes Catholics – OpEd
Eurasia Review