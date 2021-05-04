Jose Mourinho secures quick return to management with Roma
Published
Jose Mourinho took just 15 days to find a new job after he was appointed Roma’s new head coach for next season.Full Article
Published
Jose Mourinho took just 15 days to find a new job after he was appointed Roma’s new head coach for next season.Full Article
Jose Mourinho took just 15 days to find a new job after he was appointed Roma’s new head coach for next season.The 58-year-old..
Jose Mourinho has agreed to become Roma’s new head coach on a three-year deal, the Serie A club have confirmed. The 58-year-old..