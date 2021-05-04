Odeon confirms plans to reopen on May 17
Published
Odeon has confirmed it will reopen the vast majority of its screens in the UK on May 17 – the first day on the Government’s road map when indoor venues can reopen in England.Full Article
Published
Odeon has confirmed it will reopen the vast majority of its screens in the UK on May 17 – the first day on the Government’s road map when indoor venues can reopen in England.Full Article
Cinema chain Odeon has confirmed plans to open the "vast majority" of its screens in the UK on 17 May as lockdown rules ease.