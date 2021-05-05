Police find body in search for missing Olisa Odukwe
Published
BBC Local News: Bristol -- The family of missing Bristol University student Olisa Odukwe has been informed, police say.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Bristol -- The family of missing Bristol University student Olisa Odukwe has been informed, police say.Full Article
Olisa, 20, was last seen at his home in Redland early on Saturday
Formal identification has not yet been carried out, but the family of Olisa Odukwe have been informed. --- Note to readers: This..