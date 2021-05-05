UK sends Royal Navy patrol ships to monitor Jersey blockade
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Jersey -- Boris Johnson outlines his "unwavering support" for Jersey as French fishing boats prepare a blockade.Full Article
Two Navy ships will be sent from the UK to Jersey amid an ongoing row between the island and France over post-Brexit fishing rights..