A single dose of the jab, meanwhile, is associated with 58% protection against infection.Full Article
Two Pfizer doses ‘95% effective against Covid-19 infection, illness, and death’
First nationwide data from Israel shows 95% protection from infection after two doses of Pfizer jab
Two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can provide more than 95% protection against infection, severe illness, and death, according..
