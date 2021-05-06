In an exclusive interview on the eve of the Holyrood election, she signalled a new co-operative approach.Full Article
Sturgeon promises to work with Labour to rebuild Scotland after Covid pandemic
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Scottish leaders clash over second independence referendum
ODN
The Scottish Conservative Party leader has told Nicola Sturgeon that a second independence referendum would "take her eye of the..
Scotland’s lockdown restrictions to ease on Monday, Sturgeon confirms
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scottish independence: could Britain break up?
The Economist
Nicola Sturgeon says people can afford to be optimistic as travel restrictions ease in Scotland
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Scottish leaders face off in second TV debate
PA - Press Association STUDIO
On screen credit 'Courtesy of STV. Available for catch-up on STV Player'. Max 60 seconds use. Use within 24 hours. The five..
Twice-weekly Covid tests for all a ‘really strong idea’ – Sarwar
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scotland's Health Secretary has 'absolute confidence' in Nicola Sturgeon's evidence
PA - Press Association STUDIO