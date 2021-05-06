Footage of the incident was shared online and shows the former deputy leader of the fascist Britain First movement shouting at the SNP leader as she speaks to party volunteers.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon confronted by Jayda Fransen outside Glasgow polling station
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon visits polling station
PA - Press Association STUDIO
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon meets Syrian Scots as they cast their votes at Annette Street Primary School in Govanhill, Glasgow. She..