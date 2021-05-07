Elections 2021: Tories win Hartlepool by-election
BBC Local News: Tees -- Conservative Jill Mortimer wins the Hartlepool by-election, giving the seat to the Tories for the first time in more than 50 years.Full Article
Vote counting was still underway in other parts of the UK on Friday morning. British voters headed to the polls on Thursday to..