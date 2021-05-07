The baby, who was discovered by a dog walker in bushes at a park in Kings Norton two weeks ago, has now been discharged from hospital and said to be 'doing well'.Full Article
Abandoned baby George leaves hospital with carers as mum still not found
A baby, who was abandoned in a Birmingham park, has been discharged from hospital with foster carers now looking after him.
