Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.Full Article
Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze were both on the score sheet for Crystal Palace against Sheffield United and the Belgian striker..
Roy Hodgson was very impressed with the disciplined performance Crystal Palace put in against Sheffield United but feels the margin..