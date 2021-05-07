Lobbying row: David Cameron and Lex Greensill to be grilled by MPs
Published
The former PM and the Australian financier he worked for are at the centre of a row about lobbying.Full Article
Published
The former PM and the Australian financier he worked for are at the centre of a row about lobbying.Full Article
Former Prime Minister David Cameron remains at the centre of a major lobbying scandal. It comes as the current Prime..
Britain's government has opened an independent investigation into failed finance company Greensill Capital after lobbying by former..