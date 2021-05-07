Fire crews to tackle Nottingham scrap unit fire for days
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Crews are to remain at the site until next week to extinguish and dampen down, the fire service says.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Crews are to remain at the site until next week to extinguish and dampen down, the fire service says.Full Article
Firefighters will remain at the scene of a blaze at a scrap unit in Nottingham for days.
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Crews from three counties are working to get the blaze under control.