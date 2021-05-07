Labour’s Starmer faces backlash after ‘shattering’ Hartlepool defeat
Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire from all sides after Labour suffered a crushing defeat in the Hartlepool by-election.Full Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sacked his shadow chancellor and chief whip as part of an overhaul in the wake of the party’s..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that he will do "whatever is necessary" to rebuild trust in the party following its "bitterly..