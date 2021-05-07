These countries may be able to go to the top of your holiday list, but a Welsh announcement on foreign travel is still awaitedFull Article
Green list countries UK Government says people can now travel to
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel on quarantine-free travel lis
ODN
Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are among 12 countries and territories people in England can visit from May 17 without..
Portugal among handful of countries on green list for travel
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Green list of holiday travel countries released in full by Government
Hull Daily Mail
Official list of which countries we can take foreign summer holidays in this year
Government set to announce 'green' list for international travel and holidays
Bishops Stortford Observer