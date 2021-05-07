FA in talks with UEFA over moving Champions League final to UK
Published
The Football Association is in talks with UEFA over moving the all-English Champions League final to the UK, according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.Full Article
Published
The Football Association is in talks with UEFA over moving the all-English Champions League final to the UK, according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.Full Article
UEFA and the Football Association are in talks over moving the Champions League final from Istanbul to the UK after Turkey was..