Surge testing deployed in Bolton amid cluster of cases of Indian variant
Published
Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton after a cluster of cases of a variant first identified in India was detected.Full Article
Published
Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton after a cluster of cases of a variant first identified in India was detected.Full Article
Despite growing concerns about the "double mutant" strain of COVID-19, many vaccination sites in the Indian capital showed little..
By Hadi Azmi, Noah Lee and Nontarat Phaicharoen
The highly contagious “Indian variant” of the coronavirus has..