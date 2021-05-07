Labour set to win Senedd election after surprise results
Published
Welsh Labour looks set to win the Senedd election after the party fought off challenges from the Tories to key red wall seats in North Wales.Full Article
Published
Welsh Labour looks set to win the Senedd election after the party fought off challenges from the Tories to key red wall seats in North Wales.Full Article
Mark Drakeford is set to remain first minister of Wales as his party wins 30 seats in the Senedd.
Mark Drakeford’s Welsh Labour has declared its strong Senedd election performance as “an extraordinary set of results in..