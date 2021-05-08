High-speed rail services cancelled after cracks found in trains
High-speed rail services are cancelled across parts of the UK after cracks are found in Hitachi 800 trains.Full Article
High-speed routes between London and Penzance, taking in Plymouth and Exeter, have been abandoned after the faults were found in..
All high-speed Great Western Railway services between London, Bristol, Cardiff and Penzance are cancelled.