SNP wins emphatic victory, but just short of overall majority
Published
The SNP has won an emphatic victory in the Holyrood elections, but did not gain an overall majority.Full Article
Published
The SNP has won an emphatic victory in the Holyrood elections, but did not gain an overall majority.Full Article
The SNP is predicted to win 64 seats in the Scottish Parliament - one short of an overall majority.
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that Westminster has no right to block a second vote on Scottish independence as she claimed an..