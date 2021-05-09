Scots family hit with £800 bill for care home where gran died from Covid-19

Scots family hit with £800 bill for care home where gran died from Covid-19

Daily Record

Published

The family of Margaret Laidlaw are suing Barchester Care, who own Drummond Grange in Lasswade, after their mum caught the killer bug shortly after being moved out of temporary accomodation last April.

Full Article