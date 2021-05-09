The family of Margaret Laidlaw are suing Barchester Care, who own Drummond Grange in Lasswade, after their mum caught the killer bug shortly after being moved out of temporary accomodation last April.Full Article
Scots family hit with £800 bill for care home where gran died from Covid-19
Daily Record0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Family fury as Scots 22st gran rejected from care home for being 'fire hazard'
Former headteacher Susan Lynas was hospitalised after breaking her back last year and was unable to receive physiotherapy due to..
Daily Record