Raheem Sterling admits Man City frustrated not to wrap up Premier League title
Published
Raheem Sterling admitted Manchester City were frustrated not to get the Premier League title wrapped up on the field on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Raheem Sterling admitted Manchester City were frustrated not to get the Premier League title wrapped up on the field on Saturday.Full Article
Manchester City welcomed Chelsea to the Etihad in a game that saw the best of Thomas Tuchle's side as City's title celebrations..
Man City looked to be cruising to a win that would clinch the Premier League title, but Chelsea showed -- again -- that they have..