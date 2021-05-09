Another two COVID deaths and 1,770 cases in UK - lowest since early September
Published
A further two people have died with COVID-19 in the UK and there have been 1,770 more cases reported.Full Article
Published
A further two people have died with COVID-19 in the UK and there have been 1,770 more cases reported.Full Article
By Rock Ronald Rozario
Christians in Nepal, the Himalayan Hindu-majority nation where believers of Christ have a long..
According to Public Health Scotland, the seven-day infection rate on May 2 was 13.2 per 100,000 - the lowest since September 19..