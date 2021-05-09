Nicola Sturgeon tells the PM it is ‘when not if’ for a second independence vote
Published
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Prime Minister that a second vote on Scottish independence should be a “matter of when – not if”.Full Article
Published
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Prime Minister that a second vote on Scottish independence should be a “matter of when – not if”.Full Article
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “absurd and completely outrageous” if the UK Government went to court..
The Prime Minister has invited SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon for crisis talks on the Union after the First Minister warned he would be..