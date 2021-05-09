Labour MP Tracy Brabin elected as first West Yorkshire mayor
Former Coronation Street actress turned Labour MP Tracy Brabin has been elected as the first West Yorkshire mayor.
Tracy Brabin says her victory is "an honour" she could not put into words.
Success for Tracy Brabin in new office would force her to stand down as MP, triggering tricky poll battle for Starmer