Real Madrid leave it late to snatch draw against Sevilla
Published
Real Madrid missed the chance to move level on points with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid but rescued a 2-2 draw in the fourth minute of added time against Sevilla.Full Article
Published
Real Madrid missed the chance to move level on points with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid but rescued a 2-2 draw in the fourth minute of added time against Sevilla.Full Article
Real Madrid will require a helping hand if they are to defend their LaLiga crown despite Toni Kroos’ late deflected strike..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sevilla conceded a 90th-minute goal to fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to Athletic Bilbao on Monday night,..