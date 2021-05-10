Couple's dream wedding cancelled when Derbyshire venue suddenly closed
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Illinois Beach Hotel Apologizes To Couple For Confusion Over Refund
After the looming closure of the Illinois Beach Hotel left a couple without their dream wedding venue, the couple says the hotel..
CBS 2 Chicago
Soon-To-Be Bride And Groom Are Out A Wedding Venue, And Still Waiting For Refund
Weeks before their dream wedding, a couple finds out their wedding venue at a state park is closing down. Now the ceremony is in..
CBS 2 Chicago