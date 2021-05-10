Lockdown: Boris Johnson to announce 17 May changes for England
BBC Local News: Sussex -- Hugging is also on the cards, as the PM is due to confirm a relaxation of restrictions in England from 17 May.Full Article
England is set to enter the next stage of the roadmap out of Covid lockdown
A key ally has confirmed he 'anticipates' that the Prime Minister will make the announcement tomorrow