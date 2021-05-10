Brown’s defence came as Starmer tried to regroup with a reshuffle that saw Scot Annelise Dodds replaced by Rachel Reeves as shadow chancellor.Full Article
Keir Starmer reshuffle defended as Rachel Reeves becomes Shadow chancellor
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Change at the top as Keir Starmer completes Labour shadow cabinet reshuffle
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sacked his shadow chancellor and chief whip as part of an overhaul in the wake of the party’s..
-
Labour reshuffle: Anneliese Dodds out in Starmer's post-election reshuffle
BBC Local News
-
Labour reshuffle: Annelise Dodds out in Starmer's post-election reshuffle
BBC News
-
Reeves rises while Dodds drops in Labour reshuffle
Belfast Telegraph
-
Change at the top as Starmer completes Labour shadow cabinet reshuffle
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Starmer backs Dodds amid reshuffle rumours
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has backed shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds following reports he was considering moving her in a..
PA - Press Association STUDIO