Public Health England has pointed to a 'steep recent increase' of a variant that 'may have replaced' the Kent one already.Full Article
Over 400 cases of Indian COVID strain detected in London and South East
Thanet Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
More Indian variant Covid cases confirmed in city
Leicester Mercury
But health bosses say the strain is 'contained'
-
69915390
Express and Star
-
Fearing India-like Covid collapse, Kenya scrambles for oxygen
MENAFN.com
-
India' s Covid cases above 24 million as mutant variant spreads across globe
MENAFN.com
-
Health experts 'anxious' about Indian covid strain says Boris Johnson
Daily Record
More coverage
Raab dismisses claims Covid rules were waived for G7
ODE
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab dismissed accusations the government waived Covid social distancing rules when hosting G7 nation..