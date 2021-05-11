The First Minister is expected to announce the next round of lockdown easing as the number of hospitalisations and deaths from coronavirus continue to drop across the country.Full Article
What time is Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown announcement and where to watch
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Moray to stay in Level 3 coronavirus lockdown from Monday along with Glasgow
Daily Record
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement following the alarming rise in cases in both areas.