Liam and Noel Gallagher to produce documentary about Oasis gigs at Knebworth
Published
Liam and Noel Gallagher are to executive produce a documentary about Oasis’s most famous shows – two nights at Knebworth in 1996.Full Article
Published
Liam and Noel Gallagher are to executive produce a documentary about Oasis’s most famous shows – two nights at Knebworth in 1996.Full Article
The Gallagher brothers have been locked in a feud since the band’s split in 2009 following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine..