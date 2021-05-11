Piers Morgan clashed with Alastair Campbell over celebrity 'mental health campaigners'.Full Article
Piers Morgan and Alastair Campbell in awkward spat on Twitter after GMB debut
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alastair Campbell makes GMB debut in Piers Morgan's seat
While he won over many fans, who wanted him to remain on the show, others confessed they were not sold
Wales Online
Alastair Campbell and Susanna Reid embroiled in first GMB spat
Campbell replaced Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain on Monday May 10
Tamworth Herald