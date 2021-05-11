Manchester City have won the Premier League after rivals Manchester United lost at Old Trafford to Leicester City.Full Article
Manchester City crowned Premier League champions
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Manchester City crowned EPL 2020-21 champions
Mid-Day
This is City`s fifth Premier League title win in the last decade. In the match against United, Leicester managed to take the lead..
-
News24.com | WATCH | Jubilant Man City fans gather to celebrate title glory
News24
-
Pep Guardiola: How Manchester City boss reinvented Premier League title winners
BBC Sport
-
News24.com | Run less, win more: Guardiola guides Man City through congested season
News24
-
Premier League: Manchester City crowned champions of PL 2020-21
Zee News
More coverage
Pat Nevin makes claim about Chelsea FC ahead of Man City final
The Sport Review
Pat Nevin has claimed that most of the pressure will be on Manchester City when they face Chelsea FC in the Champions League final..
-
Pep Guardiola hails ‘special’ Manchester City side after title win
Belfast Telegraph
-
Solskjaer slams ´impossible´ Manchester United fixture pile-up
SoccerNews.com
-
Rodgers hails ´extremely important win´ for Champions League hopefuls Leicester
SoccerNews.com
-
Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
Brisbane Times