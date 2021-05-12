The online retailer will be updating its policies on 31 May to simplify the fee deduction process and reduce the risk of dangerous listingsFull Article
Changes to eBay payment and listings rules coming into force this month
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Changes to eBay listings and payment policies coming into force this month
Hull Daily Mail
The online retailer will be updating its policies on 31 May to simplify the fee deduction process and reduce the risk of dangerous..