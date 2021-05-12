Ballymurphy Inquest: Calls grow for apology from UK government
Published
An inquest found that 10 people killed in west Belfast in an Army operation in 1971 were innocent.Full Article
Published
An inquest found that 10 people killed in west Belfast in an Army operation in 1971 were innocent.Full Article
The UK Government must apologise “as a bare minimum” to the families of 10 innocent civilians killed in west Belfast in 1971 in..
Calls are growing for the UK Government to issue an apology to the families of 10 civilians killed in west Belfast in 1971.