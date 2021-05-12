Spain to allow UK tourists to enter without negative Covid test
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Greece ends lockdown and officially opens to visitors with new tourism season
Newsflare STUDIO
Greece officially reopened for tourism on Friday 14 May, becoming the latest southern European country to do so.
Greece opening: Tourists from select countries allowed entry
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Greece formally opens to tourists
MENAFN.com
More coverage
COVID: 2-week lockdown in Goa begins
ANI
In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 infection, Goa government had announced a two-week curfew in the state from May 9 till May..
-
Portugal to allow UK travellers with negative COVID test from Monday
Sky News
-
Portugal confirms UK tourists with negative COVID test allowed to travel from Monday
Sky News
-
Goa announces 15-day curfew amid COVID-19 surge, bans weddings, all events
Zee News
-
Goa announces 15-day curfew amid COVID-19 surge, bans weddings, all events
Zee News