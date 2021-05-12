Pope Francis returns to audiences in person after pandemic interruption
Pope Francis has returned to doing audiences with the faithful in person after a nearly six-month interruption due to Covid-19.Full Article
Pope Francis arrives for his general audience in the San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican, Sept. 16, 2020. / Vatican Media. Other..