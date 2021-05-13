Protesters block immigration van from leaving Glasgow street
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Police say they have been called to the Pollokshields area of the city to help the UK Border Agency.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Police say they have been called to the Pollokshields area of the city to help the UK Border Agency.Full Article
An immigration vehicle is parked on Kenmure Street in Glasgow where people are sitting on the road in front of and around the van.
Police have been called to a Glasgow street where it is understood protesters are trying to prevent immigration officers from..